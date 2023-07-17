BAI observer calls on sports min

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: Badminton Association of India (BAI) observer Omar Rashid met Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung here and briefed him about the upcoming North East Zonal Badminton Championship, to be held here from 16 to 19 August.

It is one of the calendar events of the BAI.

Rashid is in the capital to oversee the feasibility for conducting the tournament.

Natung assured him of all possible assistance from the state government for successful conduct of the zonal badminton event, Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

“Over 250 seeded players and technical officials from across the Northeast region are participating in the tournament, which is returning to the state after seven years,” Tago said.