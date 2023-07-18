DC calls for on-time completion of works

TAWANG, 17 Jul: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang during a meeting with the officials of the rural development department here called for on-time completion of works without compromising on quality.

Addressing the participants, including ZPC Leki Gombu, DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey, BDOs, and technical officials of all the blocks, the DC asked the member secretaries and the BDOs to “strictly supervise and monitor the works under the centrally-sponsored schemes.”

“The assets created should be useful to the villagers for a long period of time, and the achievements and the progress of works should be updated on the portal on time,” he said.

The ZPC gave assurance that the ZPMs and panchayat members of the district would extend full cooperation in implementing developmental works. He meanwhile requested the DC to “take up with the state government the matter of pending payments of already completed schemes.”

The DRDA PD presented a brief on the progress of all the centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district.

The member secretaries and the BDOs offered suggestions and apprised the DC and the ZPC of the issues faced by them. (DIPRO)