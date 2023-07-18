Involve youths in humanitarian service: Guv

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik during an interaction with the office bearers of the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) here on Monday advocated involving youths in humanitarian service.

The interaction was held following a meeting of the IRCS, presided over by President Droupadi Murmi, who is also the president of the IRCS, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi through videoconference.

Parnaik, who is the president of the state branch of the IRCS, virtually attended the business session of the meeting, which was presided over by union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who is the chairman of the IRCS.

Taking part in the business session, the governor suggested involving the Red Cross Society in “addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable sections, children with special needs, destitute and orphans.”

He also underscored the need for “long- and short-term planning of Red Cross activities in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Later, during his interaction with the state IRCS members, Parnaik also suggested “connecting the school, college and university students with the Red Cross movement.”

He also emphasised on proper coordination among the district branches for organising awareness, blood donation, and relief camps, and called for “exhaustive training programmes for the volunteers before they go to the field,” besides stressing on “good network system for smooth and fast implementation of any voluntary programme.”

Earlier, Murmu honoured states and individuals for their commendable contributions to the Red Cross’ endeavours. (Raj Bhavan)