Gao urges all to work together to eradicate drug abuse

CHARJU, 17 Jul: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Monday said that all stakeholders of the society need to join hands and fight against drug abuse in order to eradicate the menace from the state.

He was speaking during a programme organised by the Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre here in Tirap district to mark its third anniversary.

The MP said that seven districts in the state have been affected by drug abuse, with Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts being “the most vulnerable.”

He requested the Tirap SP and DC to “ensure that government employees, especially police personnel and teachers, are not involved in drug peddling and addiction.”

Also present on the occasion was Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, who urged the Tirap DC to “earmark adequate land for extension and construction of the de-addiction centre.”

Sawin lauded the centre’s chairperson Sontung Bangsia, and assured to extend all possible help to the management of the de-addiction centre.

Tirap DC Hento Karga informed that “there are over 766 districts in India, of which, over 300 districts have been declared as drug affected regions.

“Of the 26 districts in Arunachal, around seven to eight districts are affected by the drug menace, and Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts are the most vulnerable zones,” the DC said, and appealed to the MP to “extend help through central funds to mitigate the drug abuse cases from the region.”

SP Rahul Gupta also spoke.

Among others, Changlang ADC Mh Shabhir Choudhary, Tirap DSP Togum Gongo, district BJP unit president Kamrang Tesia and members of the Nocte Mothers Federation attended the programme. (DIPRO)