Weaving training underway

ROING, 17 Jul: A two-month shaft loom and atondre (Idu Mishmi war coat) weaving training programme for 30 weavers began here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

An initiative of SHG IMCLS GI ZOH, the training is being sponsored by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), with technical support from the district administration and the textile & handicrafts department.

DC Soumya Saurabh expressed appreciation for the SHG’s initiative to adopt modern technology for weaving and preserving the traditional textiles.

PGCIL GM P Kakarla and Textile & Handicrafts DD Aprang Pertin assured to provide full support to such initiatives. (DIPRO)