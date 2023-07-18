Strengthen ILP checking

Several people were found attempting to enter Papum Pare district without possessing inner line permits (ILP) during an ‘ILP checking drive-cum-awareness programme’ organised by officials of Gumto circle administration with assistance from the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union. This is nothing new but it also once again shows how people continue to try entering the state illegally. This can pose a serious security threat. Arunachal Pradesh shares a very sensitive international border with China and Myanmar. Especially with the situation in Myanmar turning grim due to a crackdown launched by the military ruler, many are fleeing and trying to enter northeastern states.

The ethnic clash in Manipur is also causing many to flee the state. Arunachal Pradesh is becoming a safe haven as the state is peaceful and progressing. Many are coming here for safety and job opportunities. It is quite possible that among them some antisocial elements too will be there. The authorities need to seriously look into the issue. The checking of ILP should be done strictly at the check gates. Also, the areas from where the people try to enter illegally should be identified and accordingly steps should be taken to check it. This is not only about Papum Pare district. The ILP issue concerns the safety and security of the entire state.