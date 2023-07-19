Expedite sanctioning loans to beneficiaries: DC

TEZU, 18 Jul: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh expressed concern over the delay in sanctioning of bank loans and release of subsidies to the beneficiaries under various agriculture and allied schemes, and directed the banks to “expedite the process of sanctioning loans within the timeline laid down by the government.”

The DC was speaking during a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the progress of the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, the Atmanirbhar Plantation Yojana, the Atmanirbhar Pashuplan Yojana, and the Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana with the officials of the agriculture and allied departments, the lead bank manager, and other banks’ officials.

The DC directed the departments and the heads of offices concerned to “coordinate closely with the bank officials to reduce the pendency and monitor the performance by beneficiaries in the field without fail.”

The DC also directed the lead bank manager to ensure coordination with all the banks’ officials to ensure correct and consistent data reporting, “besides expediting the sanctioning of pending cases for effective implementation of the flagship programmes.” (DIPRO)