Joshi appointed as APSERC chairman

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Former hydropower chief engineer RK Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC), while advocate Nich Rika has been appointed as its member.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein administered the oath of office and secrecy to Joshi and Rika here on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by MLA and power department adviser Balo Raja, the state’s top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Principal Finance & Planning Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Hydropower Commissioner Ankur Garg, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, and the chief engineers of the power and the hydropower departments. [DCM’s PR Cell]