Rijiju reviews major projects in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 18 Jul: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju reviewed the status of major developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting with senior officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the telecommunication department, and the home affairs ministry here on Sunday, a release from the minister’s office stated.

The minister reviewed the status and implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP); the progress of road construction by the BRO; and improvements in the telecommunication sector in the state.

“The officials presented detailed accounts of the projects, their status, and projected completion dates,” the release stated, adding that “the roads and bridges initiative of the BRO since 2015 has seen completion of 6,848 kms of roads, 24,531 metres of bridges, and six tunnels.”

“The telecom department’s 4G connectivity plan under the USoF and Mission 500 (4G saturation project) is set to provide 270 villages with seamless 4G connectivity, while the VVP of the home ministry is aiming to improve infrastructure in 455 border villages to bolster border area development,” the release added.

Rijiju urged all the executing agencies to “increase your efforts and coordinate with the government of India, the state government and the BRO,” and sought “regular feedback on ongoing and completed projects, besides on-time completion of projects, and a robust post-project monitoring system to guarantee the correct implementation and effectiveness,” it said.