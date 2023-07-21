APWWS demands justice, says Centre failed Manipur

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has strongly condemned the horrifying incident in Manipur, where two women belonging to the Kuki Zo community were paraded naked and gangraped.

“Such unspeakable crime has deeply shaken everyone,” it said, adding that “women across the Northeast should stand united and come out as one to demand justice for the victims of Manipur violence.”

It said in a statement that the incident would not have occurred had the central government taken action on time “as unrest in the state has been ongoing and the people of Manipur have been left crying since the first week of May.”

“We are extremely saddened by the present scenario in Manipur, where women and children have suffered the most,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said in the statement.

The society demanded that “the highest punishment under the prevalent law must be given to all those involved in the horrifying incident.”