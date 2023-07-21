Drug peddler arrested

DEOMALI, 20 Jul: One Rangrang Thingnok (37), of Batey Colony here in Tirap district, was arrested by the police on Wednesday for alleged drug peddling.

Based on specific intelligence, a police team led by Deomali PS OC Inspector T Wangpan, under the supervision of SP Rahul Gupta, searched the house of the accused and recovered 2.8 gms of suspected heroin, besides sales proceeds of Rs 8,800 and other incriminating articles.

The recovered items were seized in the presence of Deomali CO D Baham, and a case under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act has been registered. (DIPRO)