HPDCAPL training prog under JSDP

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) on Thursday launched a 90-day orientation programme for students selected under the Jal Urja Mitra Skill Development Programme (JSDP) at the state banquet hall here.

Addressing the inaugural function, the HPD minister’s adviser, Balo Raja, motivated the 30 trainee students to “become self-reliant by learning skills and regularly upgrading yourselves.” He said also that the HPDCAPL is trying to identify places, particularly in remote and far-flung areas, where small hydropower projects can be taken up.

He also sought public support for proper functioning of the hydropower projects in the state.

The JSDP has been launched by the union new & renewable energy ministry, and the hydropower & renewable department of IIT Roorkee (Uttarakhand) is the nodal agency for implementing the scheme.

In the Northeast, only Arunachal has been selected under this phase of the flagship programme.

The HPDCAPL has been empanelled as the training provider, and Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP), which is a national skill development corporation-accredited institute, has been designated as the training centre.

Under this programme, the trainees will be imparted free-of-cost specialised technician training pertaining to small hydropower projects (SHP), covering operation, testing and maintaining different electrical, mechanical and civil components of every kind of SHPs, such as run-of-the-river, canal fall-based, and dam-toe based.

On completion of the training, the eligible trainees will be provided certification by the National Council for Green Job.

HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj presented a brief on the programme and highlighted “the global challenge and pledge of developing renewable energy sources for mitigating negative climate change.”

He further emphasised on “the huge requirements of skilled human resources in the renewable energy sector.”

RGGP Principal Taba Tath highlighted the various initiatives of the RGGP and how it is trying to evolve as a modern institution.

“The government is also contemplating to upgrade RGGP to engineering college,” he informed.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman RK Joshi, Hydropower Development CE (WZ) Jummar Kamdak, DHPD CE (P&D) Pura Tupe, and NEEPCO Executive Director DK Baishya attended the inaugural function.