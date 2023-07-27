DC asks students to develop reading habit

YAZALI, 26 Jul: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime asked the students to develop reading habits.

“Your reading habits will keep you informed and make you stand-out among your friends and society,” the DC said during a school function at community hall here on Monday.

He also advised the students to lead a disciplined life, maintain dignity of labour and to avoid early marriage to be successful in life.

Nime also emphasized on understanding and preserving one’s own culture and traditions from invasion of modern alien cultures.

“We ought to preserve our cultural values and knowledge be it social, agricultural, horticultural or fisheries to pass it to our next generations,” he said.

Organized by All Yachuli Students Union, the function was aimed at generating awareness on career prospects after higher secondary schooling, adverse effects of drug abuse and demerits of early marriage.

Scholarships to meritorious students of classes X and XII were also distributed on the occasion.

ZPM Likha Tabo and Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra were the resource persons.

The principal, teachers, parents and students of GHSS, Yazali also attended the programme. (DIPRO)