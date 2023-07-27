Boxer Nenthok Hodong felicitated

KHONSA, 26 Jul: Boxer Nenthok Hodong, who had recently won a gold medal and the ‘Best Boxer’ title in the recently held 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship- 2023, was felicitated by Tirap DC Hento Karga during a department of sports and youth affairs conducted program held here on Tuesday last.

While congratulating the gold medalist, Tirap DC Hento Karga stated that Nenthok Hodong made people of Tirap district proud in particular and Arunachal as a whole.

“Rest of young boys of Tirap should also get inspired by Nenthok Hodong and channelize their youthful energy in a positive way and stay away from drugs abuse,” the DC added and appreciated the department of sports, Tirap for guiding the players.

Among others, Tirap District Olympic Association president Yum Pangkhu, representatives from All Ollo Students Union, All Tutsa Students Union, All Tirap Students Union and Ollo Welfare Society were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)