Livestock Mela organized

BOLENG, 26 Jul: A district-level livestock mela was organized by the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department at Unying and Solung ground here in Siang district on Wednesday.

Attending the mela, Siang DC Atul Tayeng spoke about the importance of animal husbandry as a source of income generation to improve livelihood. He encouraged the farmers to avail the Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan Yojna scheme.

The DC awarded certificates to five progressive farmers for their outstanding performance in livestock farming.

During the event, DAVO Dr. A Pertin and SVO Dr. O Padung gave awareness on National Livestock Mission and on foot and mouth disease, respectively.

VO Dr. K Tayeng talked about prevailing lumpy skin disease and its prevention, management and importance of immunization.

A vaccination drive was also carried out, wherein 180 birds were vaccinated.

Eighty farmers participated in the mela. (DIPRO)