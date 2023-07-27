Training on various progs under Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

LUNGLA, 26 Jul: A farmers’ awareness training on different programmes under Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) was conducted by the department of horticulture, Tawang at Zomkhang Hall here on Wednesday.

50 nos. of progressive farmers from Lungla Block along with GPCs, GPMs, GBs attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Lungla ADC Tashi Dondup asked the farmers to take advantage of the training session to acquaint themselves of the details of programme and work in collaboration with department for reaping the utmost benefit from the schemes provided by the department of horticulture. He also urged the department to take follow up actions of ANBY schemes already implemented in the farmers’ field during the previous years for better output of the same.

Giving elaborate details on eligibility criteria, pattern of assistance, guidelines and scope of the scheme with mode of implementation, Tawang district horticulture officer Safior Rahman imparted training on pit digging, plantation, application of manure, training, pruning etc of horticulture crops.

SBI, Lungla branch manager Drubajyoti Pathak gave brief description of bank credit facility, interest and documentation process.

Later, the doubts and queries raised by farmers were cleared by the DHO during the interaction session. (DIPRO)