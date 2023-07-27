Sensitization prog on Yuva Tourism Club organized

TAWANG, 26 Jul: A sensitization programme on Yuva Tourism Club was organized at govt town secondary school here on Wednesday.

The programme was a follow up to the launching of Yuva Tourism Club in state on 18 July in Itanagar.

Tourism deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam briefed the students about the objective of Yuva Tourism Club-an initiative of the tourism ministry to promote responsible and sustainable tourism in the country.

“The purpose of Yuva Tourism Club is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism,” she added.

Around 60 students from various schools nominated under Yuva Tourism Club participated in the programme.

A quiz competition was also conducted among the students and prizes were distributed to the winners. (DIPRO)