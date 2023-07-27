Governor, DCM take part in Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The day commemorates the sacrifices made by the soldiers in Kargil War.

Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Pranaik led deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, home minister Bamang Felix, chief secretary Dharmendra and others in laying wreath and offering floral tributes to the Kargil War heroes at the Amar Jawan cenotaph.

While paying homage to the martyrs of the war on behalf of all Arunachalis, the Governor appealed to the people to be proud of the nation, state and the armed forces.

“Kargil war made us realize that to uphold our territorial integrity, the nation has to modernize, transform and strengthen the armed forces,” Parnaik said.

He said that Kargil war symbolized the strength of junior leadership and camaraderie in the forces which brought us victories in adverse circumstances.

Sharing his experience, in and outside India, the Governor said that Indian armed forces are professionally oriented and command a huge respect internationally.

“Our armed forces have fought a number of wars, liberated Bangladesh and dealt with insurgencies and terrorism within the country. They carry a huge experience of operating on numerous terrains from desert to the glaciers,” the Governor said.

He exhorted the youth of the state to opt for enrollment in the armed forces and serve the nation.

In his speech, the deputy chief minister said, “The war was a test of our nation’s strength, unity and resilience.”

“Our soldiers faced extreme challenges battling through the tough terrains, inclement weather and a radicalized enemy. As we celebrate this historic occasion, let us pledge to acknowledge and never forget the sacrifices made by our soldiers,” Mein added.

The personnel of 33 Battalion of ITBP, led by head constable Jyoti Misa, presented Shok Shastra, Salami Shastra and sounded Last Post and Rouse Reveille bugle call.

A short film on Kargil War and a documentary by additional directorate general of public information and audio-visual presentation ‘We are Infantry’ were shown during the programme.

The staff of the directorate of art and culture presented a patriotic song, ‘Vandematram.’ Arunachal Pradesh Police Band also took part in it.

Ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, scouts and guides along with students from various schools participated in the celebration.

Kargil Vijay Diwas also observed at the general parade ground in Tawang.

The students from various schools in the township, army jawans, monks from Tawang monastery and the general public participated in it.

Tawang Brigade deputy commander Col. JS Dodhy recalled the valour of the armed forces and paid tributes to the brave hearts, who made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil War. He also encouraged the youths to join the Indian army and serve the country. (PRO to Governor, DIPRO)