Illegal structures in Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve dismantled

MIAO, 26 Jul: The officials of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve dismantled two structures, which were built illegally within the park near 52 mile on Miao-Vijaynagar road on Wednesday.

“With this, almost all the illegally built structures inside Namdapha on Miao-Vijaynagar road have completely been evicted,” Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve field director Aduk Paron, who along with Gandhigram range forest officer Son Yowa Hade, led the drive, informed in a release.

The release said that there are eight villages occupied by the Lisus which fall inside the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve. It further stated that the said villages

are in the record of the authority and that a proposal for relocation package has been forwarded to the govt of India.

“Till the relocation package is approved and implemented, no eviction/deportation is undertaken in these eight villages and the settlers are not at all disturbed by the Namdapha authority,” the release said.