Society says engineer was not kidnapped

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Reacting to 10 July incident wherein one RWD engineer identified as Reri Boje was allegedly kidnapped by three Neri clan members, Neri Welfare Society clarified that the incident is not a case of kidnapping but pertains to a family matter.

Addressing the media on Wednesday at the press club, the society mentioned that Boje has been found to be in an illicit physical relationship with the wife of a senior member of the Neri clan since 23 January this year.

The society also informed that after taking Boje from Gandhi market to Richi village, Jullang, Yarkum Rimo (40), Mako Rimo (23) and Tah Rimo (35) had settled the case and were ready for lunch when the police came and arrested them for kidnapping the engineer based on an FIR lodged by Biri Tage.

Boje is posted as assistant engineer (AE) in RWD under Bameng sub-division in East Kameng district while all the three persons are all originally from Fengche village in East Kameng district.

An FIR (u/s 365/506/34 of IPC) was registered at the Itanagar police station and the case was endorsed to inspector S Roy for investigation.

The society has sought the termination of the AE and requested the department concerned to look into the matter stating that the incident of personal illicit relationship and the subsequent incident of alleged kidnapping have tarnished the image of East Kameng district. The society has also questioned the FIR lodged by Biri Tage.