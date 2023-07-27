Sangram BWC and UD collaborate on waste management

SANGRAM, 26 Jul: The department of urban development & housing, Koloriang division in collaboration with Bazaar Welfare Committee (BWC) Sangram signed a memorandum of agreement on 18 July, wherein both the parties agreed to collaborate with each other on public private partnership mode to implement and organize solid waste management activities in Sangram town.

As per the MoA entered, the department agreed to provide sanitation vehicle along with manpower while BWC agreed to manage fund for fuel and other minor repair and maintenance of the vehicle, till the funding

for operation and maintenance is sanctioned by the state government.

As part of it, BWC and the department carried out awareness programme to sensitize the public on ‘ban of single use plastic and solid waste management’ at Sangram town on Wednesday.

The programme was followed by flagging off of sanitation truck by Sangram SDO Hento Riba in presence of UD&H EE Riya Powak, UD&H AE Bamang Amar, PRI members, Bazaar committee members and shopkeepers. (DIPRO)