Sona attends foundation day of Former Legislators’ Federation of Sikkim

GANGTOK, 26 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly speaker PD Sona on Wednesday attended the 21st Foundation Day celebration of the Former Legislators’ Federation of Sikkim in Gangtok.

The event honored the valuable contributions of former legislators, whose experience continues to support current lawmakers in their mission to serve the public and the state more effectively.

Dignitaries and prominent personalities from the region attended the commemorative event, acknowledging the dedicated service and commitment of former legislators to the welfare of the people.

Speaker Sona expressed gratitude to Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for the invitation, fostering camaraderie and fruitful exchanges among leaders. (Speaker’s PR Cell)