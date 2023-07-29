Meteorological Centre issues alert

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The Meteorological Centre here has alerted that thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur in isolated places in Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Lohit districts.

“The warning for any day is valid from 8:30 hours IST of the day till 0830 hrs IST of the next day,” the meteorological department stated in a release.

It added that “occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, besides landslides, may occur, and roads may be temporarily blocked due to landslides, and flashfloods are also likely to occur.”

The department advised the people to avoid going to areas that are prone to landslides, and to avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

“Moderate to heavy rain occurred over most places in Arunachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours” it added.

The department also alerted the farmers to “be vigilant on their crops, considering the heavy rainfall.”