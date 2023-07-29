RGU organises webinar, KVs celebrate 3 yrs of NEP

RONO HILLS, 28 Jul: The psychology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the history department, organised a national webinar themed ‘National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in Arunachal Pradesh: Way forward’, here on Friday.

“Participants from more than 18 states, including 75 institutes, colleges, universities and organisations from different parts of the country registered for the programme, during which the students, faculty members and research scholars were apprised of the important aspects of NEP-2020 and the current implementation,” the university stated in a press release.

RGU Social Sciences Dean Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri highlighted the importance of NEP-2020 for the benefit of the students in higher education systems, while RGU Registrar (i/c) Dr Vijay Raji said that “these programmes could help the faculty members and students strengthen their knowledge and equip them with the latest curriculum and syllabus as per NEP-2020.”

Arunodaya University vice chancellor Prof VN Sharma spoke on various aspects of the NEP “in the context of Arunachal Pradesh higher education programme.” He also dwelt on the key elements of NEP-2020, like “introduction of ABC ID, more focus on research in higher education, more flexibility, and multiple exit and entry for the students.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a message (read out by Psychology Assistant Professor Dr Kakali Goswami) outlined the importance of the programme, and emphasised that “more such programmes should be organised in this line, so that our students and faculty members take the advantage of the new education policy schemes and courses.”

RGU’s Psychology Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep, Psychology HoD Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam, and Psychology Assistant Professor Dr Proshanto Kr Saha also spoke.

KVs celebrate 3 years of NEP

The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in East Siang HQ Pasighat celebrated the third year of the implementation of the NEP-2020 by organising ‘jan bhagidari’ events “at various levels, from 24 to 28 July,” it informed in a release.

Addressing a ‘press conference’ at the school on Friday, KV Principal (i/c) Shamsher Patel informed that KV Pasighat “has been selected as one of the PM Shri schools and various aspects of NEP-2020 have been keenly followed here.”

He said that “the classroom transactions are mainly focused on experiential learning, and the primary section is mainly working on enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy.”

“The school is also a part of the Vidyanjali portal and PM e-vidya, which are initiatives in sharing and unifying resources for the larger benefit of students,” Patel said, and added that “it’s a matter of great honour that Balvatika-3 has also been introduced here in the current academic session.”

The ‘press conference’ was followed by an interaction programme among students, parents, and other stakeholders, the KV said.

In West Kameng district, KV Tenga Valley Principal MS Meena convened a ‘press conference’, which was attended also by the principals and teachers of the APS Tenga Valley, GHSS Singchung and Fikar Not Bal Vidya Niketan of the 14 BRTF.

Meena highlighted the importance of the NEP, which was followed by a short speech by SST TGT Pawan Kumar on the NEP, the background of KVs, etc.

SST TGT Pawan Kumar spoke on the usefulness of different measures taken up under the NEP, and PRTs Roshni Arora and M Srinu stressed on the importance and effectiveness of the NIPUN initiative.

KV Tenga Valley Librarian Abhishek Singh explained the e-Vidya portal.

The occasion was also celebrated by the KVs in Aalo (West Siang), Hayuliang (Anjaw),