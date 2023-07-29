NCSK chairman interacts with safai karamcharis

YUPIA, 28 Jul: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Chairman Venkatesan interacted with safai karamcharis and waged workers of Papum Pare district during his visit here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, DC Cheechung Chukhu underscored the contribution of the waged labourers, and said that, “although the daily wage labourers are placed at the bottom of the employment hierarchy, they work hard every day to keep the wheels of progress turning, and this cuts across all sectors and industries.”

Venkatesan’s principal private secretary Shashank Singh spoke on the Minimum Wages Act and the importance of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) registration for the low-earning workers.

“The ESI is a social security scheme offered by the government of India as per the ESI Act, 1948. The scheme provides protection to employees against disablement/death due to employment injury, sickness, and maternity,” he said.

Singh urged the HoDs to “disseminate information regarding ESI and those employing more than 10 workers

to work out modalities to register them under the ESI.”

Urban Development (UD) EE Teri Taniya Reb highlighted the works carried out by the 34 safai karamcharis engaged by the department. The safai karamcharis posted in Yupia, Doimukh, Sagalee and Kimin are responsible for door-to-door waste collection and segregation.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union’s district unit president Nabam Takam highlighted the issues faced by the waged labourers, including “non-regularisation of service even after serving for 20-30 years; irregular payment of wages; no government accommodation; and scarcity of tools and implements for the labourers.”

Workers from the PHED, the PWD, and the UD department also shared their views during the interaction.

The two central officers took note of the grievances faced by the workers, and suggested that they form a safai karamchari monitoring committee to resolve the issues faced by them.

Among others, ZPC Nabam Yakum, ADC (i/c) Omey Apang, HoDs, and panchayat members attended the interactive session. (DIPRO)