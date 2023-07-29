Peddler arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 28 Jul: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested one Pranab Doley on 25 July and seized plastic vials containing suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest was made by a police team comprising SDPO Ojing Lego, Inspector Millo Lalyang, SIs K Tacha and T John, and Constables Nk Suyang, R Bangyang, H Laji and A Tally.

The team intercepted Doley – who had been on the police radar for a long time – near ADC Colony in Hapoli, and found him in possession of five plastic vials containing suspected heroin, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Amina Nabam.

The team later searched his apartment in Medical Colony, and recovered nine more plastic vials containing suspected heroin.

“A total of 12 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 15.45 gms, have been seized from his possession,” the police informed, adding that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra.

A case [u/s 21 (b) of NDPS Act] been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.