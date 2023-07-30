MLA presents performance report to public

BASAR, 29 Jul: Local MLA Gokar Basar organised a ‘performance report sharing programme’ with the public here in Leparada district on Saturday, and apprised the people of the achievements and progress of the district “vis-a-vis central and state government schemes, projects implementation of various departments, and utilisation of SIDF, untied funds, MLALDS, etc,” according to a release.

The legislator said that the event was “an attempt to bring in transparency in the utilisation of funds and accountability by the leaders and stakeholders in governance,” and to “set a leadership benchmark for the future in the district.”

He said that Leparada has progressed immensely on all fronts, especially in education, sports, health, and road connectivity, and schemes like the JJM, the PMGSY, the ArSRLM, and the RIDF.

The legislator highlighted the key initiatives undertaken during his tenure, such as facilitating the development of community burial grounds for five villages of the district, and added that 21 community halls have been constructed during his tenure in the district.

Emphasising on promotion of rural economy, Basar said that he has “taken as a priority the development of market sheds,” and that he is “personally monitoring the various schemes of the agriculture and horticulture departments to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not left out.”

A Bolero pickup truck donated by the MLA to the power department in Dali circle was later flagged off, the release informed.