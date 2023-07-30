MLA inaugurates slew of projects

BALIJAN, 29 Jul: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurated 156 developmental projects, executed from 2019-2023 by various departments in Balijan subdivision in Papum Pare district, during an event organised here on Friday.

Some of the important projects inaugurated include the Balijan ADC office, the Sangdupota WRD AE office, a steel girder bridge with RCC decking over the Papum river at Ramghat, and bridges over the Mugoli, Tengabari, Lenka, Hollongi, and Drupa rivers.

Several PMGSY roads, water supply projects, MIPs under the WRD, community halls, and other government structures were also inaugurated by the MLA.

In a public meeting that followed, Tara said that his will to work for the people of Doimukh “has been invigorated with the successful completion of so many important projects during the past two-three years.”

He appealed to the people to “take ownership of the government assets, and protect and maintain them.”

The MLA added that “the idea of inaugurating 156 projects from a single location was adopted based on economic point of view, and to save unnecessary expenditures by the public and the government.”

Sangdupota ZPM Hina Tok Camdir, Balijan ZPM Tem Pika, and Balijan ADC Dr Marchina Boria also spoke.

Among others, panchayat members, HoDs and people from Sangdupota, Balijan and Tarasso attended the event. (DIPRO)