NYK organises Yuva Utsav

YAZALI, 29 Jul: More than 180 youths from different parts of Lower Subansiri district participated in a Yuva Utsav organised at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here by the district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime motivated the youths of Yazali to take part in diverse activities and competitions to showcase their talents “and make a mark of Lower Subansiri district at the national level.”

District Adult Education Officer Taba Nepa and GHSS Principal Taba Chana also spoke.

Five different competitions – in painting, photography, writing, dance, and declamation – were organised for the youths.

The winners of the competitions were awarded medals and certificates by the distinguished guests, the NYK informed in a release.