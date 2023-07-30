Guv inspects progress of Sela tunnel

TAWANG, 29 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik inspected the ongoing construction work for the 2-km-long Sela tunnel, on the boundary of West Kameng and Tawang districts, on Friday.

Commending the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its “technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work on the strategic tunnel,” Parnaik said that the tunnel, once commissioned, “will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.”

He said also that the tunnel will facilitate boosting the socioeconomic development of the local population, “in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.”

BRO Project Vartak Chief Engineer, Brig Raman Kr SV briefed the governor on the status of the tunnel work.

Once it is completed, the Sela tunnel will be the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet above sea level. (Raj Bhavan)