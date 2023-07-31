Tawang can become world-class tourist destination: Guv

TAWANG, 30 Jul: Tawang has the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, Governor KT Parnaik said.

The governor said this while chairing a review meeting on central and state government projects here on 28 July.

He advised the district’s HoDs to focus on infrastructure, health, education and tourism in the district, in order to make its people self-reliant.

Advising the officials to prepare tourist circuits in the district, Parnaik said that “the inflow of tourists must match with development of proper infrastructure and preservation of tourist places in their natural form.”

He stressed also on expediting the works under the Vibrant Villages Programme, and asked the HoDs to visit the vibrant villages once every month and address the villagers’ needs.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang, SP DW Thungon and HoDs briefed the governor on the status of the central and state government projects being implemented in the district.

Guv visits smart class

The governor also visited the government town secondary school here and participated in a smart class.

Parnaik, who was accompanied by the DC and DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, said that “smart classes will generate smart students and facilitate learning by students,” and called for introducing smart classes in all schools of the state. (Raj Bhavan)