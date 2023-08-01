Plantation drive organised

DOIMUKH, 31 Jul: The 12 Bn NDRF, in collaboration with the Doimukh range forest office, organised a plantation drive here on Monday, as part of the month-long Van Mahotsav celebration.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara, who also attended the drive, emphasised on the importance of growing trees.

Quoting data, he said that the forest cover in the state has come down from 82% to 72%, and exhorted the people to engage in afforestation activities “to balance the environment, ecology, and global warming.”

Doimukh RFO Taje Dupit also spoke.