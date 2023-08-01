IMC team inspects locations for street vendors

NAHARLAGUN, 31 Jul: In response to a representation from the All Arunachal Pradesh Hawkers & Street Vendors Federation regarding the displacement of street vendors due to the ongoing highway construction works, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with corporators and others on Monday inspected areas here for relocating the affected street vendors.

Speaking to the media, Phassang said that he would soon hold discussions with “the Itanagar Smart City officials and the chief secretary” to identify suitable locations to be designated as vending zones.

He said that, “while there are rights for the vendors laid down in the Act, there are also responsibilities that must be adhered to,” and added that, “with existing issues, such as traffic congestion, parking problems, and other infrastructural challenges, the authorities need to find amicable solutions that benefit both the vendors and the state’s infrastructure.”

The team inspected potential sites like the road situated between the old assembly and the stadium; the front side of Flex Printing; the Barapani area; the front side of Mamkee Publisher in C-Sector; Papu Nallah area; and the remaining plot from the proposed multiple car parking place opposite Takar Complex.

Representatives from the TRIHMS, the police department and the administration were also in the inspection team.