PWD highway CE retires

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The officers and staff of the PWD highway department bade farewell to chief engineer Kuru Sera, who superannuated on Monday after rendering 38 years of service.

During a farewell function held here on Monday, Sera also received his pension paper and other pension benefits from PWD Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng.

Sera, a state gold medal awardee, did his engineering from the then Delhi College of Engineering, and joined the CPWD as an assistant engineer in 1984. He was promoted to the post of the PWD chief engineer in 2009.

During his tenure, Sera contributed immensely towards infrastructure development of the state. As the highway chief engineer from 2020-’21, he was instrumental in the completion of the underpass at Bank Tinali, and thereby timely completion of the four-lane road (NH 415) under Package A.