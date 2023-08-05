Another active cadre of NSCN (R) surrenders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 4 Aug: In another remarkable achievement and relentless persuasion carried out by the dedicated troops of 11 Assam Rifles based at Miao in Changlang district, one active cadre of NSCN (R) ss sgt major Tehon Kangkong has made the courageous decision to lay down arms and embrace the path of peace by returning to the mainstream.

He laid down arms here on Friday in the presence of 11 Assam Rifles commandant colonel Vivek Tripathi, Miao ADC Ibom Tao and OC inspector L. Kamcham. Also in attendance were his father and wife.

The intelligence sources played a pivotal role in identifying ss sgt major Tehon Kangkong’s location in the vicinity of Gara Line, Miao.

In response, 11 Assam Rifles embarked on a special operation to pursue the cadre to surrender. Through skillful communication and relentless efforts, the Assam Rifles established a strong bond with Tehon Kangkong and inspired him to make the honorable choice.

Ss sgt major Tehon Kangkong surrendered a .32 mm pistol with magazine and 05 rounds of live ammunitions, ensuring a safer environment for all.