DA makes it compulsory for all govt. employees to undergo drug test

CHANGLANG, 4 Aug: To prevent drug abuse, Chang-lang district administration has made it mandatory for all government employees and civilians of the district, to mandatorily go through drug tests, an official said.

The district administration also cautioned that if anyone is found positive during the test, appropriate action would be taken as per the law.

“The district administration will not spare drug peddlers and consumers whether he or she is a government servant, public or student,” deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh said.

He said that drug testing kits have already been made available in all primary health centres and community health centres of the district for testing and checking of drug peddlers and drug consumers.

“The state government has provided ample opportunity to its employees, who have been consuming drugs and directed them to voluntarily surrender or avoid drugs or go to the de-addiction centre and come out clean,” Singh said.

The DC while quoting the district medical officer, said that the drug testing kit is capable of detecting the presence of drugs such as – Amphetamine (AMP), Barbiturates (BAR), Benzodiazepines (BZD), Buprenor-phine (BUP), Cocaine (COC), Marijuana (THC), Methamphetamines (MET), Tri-Cyclic aid depressants (TCA), Methadone (MTD), Morphine (MOP), Oxycodone (OXY), Phencyclidine (PCP) and Propoxyphene (PPA) in urine samples. (PTI)