3 arrested for bank robbery

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 6 Aug: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) police have nabbed three accused involved in the 10 April Dambuk Apex Bank robbery case.

The arrests were made between 4 and 6 August from Assam, Meghalaya, and Anjaw district.

Reportedly, a total of 8-9 culprits were involved in the robbery. They are all members of a large gang that operates all over the Northeast and are wanted for similar cases in various states of the region.

LDV SP Akanksha Yadav informed, “The incident was reported on the intervening night of 9 and 10 April. Some unknown miscreants with covered faces entered the Apex Bank in Dambuk. They broke the backdoor of the bank before cutting off the CCTV connection, and robbed Rs 19,69,740 from the bank’s vault, using a gas cutter, and then fled from the spot.”

A case (u/s 457/380/34 IPC) was registered at the Dambuk police station. The SP informed that the police initiated an investigation, which was endorsed to SI Gemo Jini.

“All possible human and tech intelligence methods were used to nab the gang members who were wanted in

multiple bank robbery and loot cases in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” she said, adding that “various hideouts of the accused were raided in the last two days and efforts are still underway to nab the remaining accused.”

Those arrested have been identified as Faijul Islam (35), Harmuj Ali (34), and Anowar Hussain (35), all residents of Assam.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had committed the robbery, and that the gang was involved in many more robbery and bank loot cases in Assam and Arunachal. Further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the remaining suspects have been identified and raids are being continued to arrest them.

The SP lauded the efforts of the LDV police, “under the leadership of Roing PS OC Inspector B Mingki, under the supervision of DSP (HQ) W Ramwa.”