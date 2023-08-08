National Handloom Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: A large number of local weavers, artisans, etc, participated in the celebration of the 9th National Handloom Day, organised by the Itanagar extension centre of the Guwahati (Assam)-based Weavers’ Service Centre, at the textiles & handicrafts department conference hall here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang urged them to “follow your passion and work with dedication,” and informed that the central and the state governments are coming up with various schemes for the local artisans and weavers.

He lauded the local weavers and artisans “who, through their hard work, dedication, and talent, have kept our rich tradition of weaving and arts alive.”

EAC Khoda Lasa said that “we need to promote local weavers to preserve and promote our traditional crafts. In this era of modernisation, we must remember the significance of supporting our local weavers and handloom industries. By doing so, we not only contribute to the growth of our economy but also safeguard our cultural heritage for generations to come.”

Renowned designer Taba Yall Nabam apprised the participants of her passion for designing and weaving, which led to the creation of Khinam, a celebrated brand of Arunachal.

She emphasised the need to bring the designers, weavers and artisans of the state to the forefront, “so that aspiring ones can follow suit.”

WSC Assistant Director Utpal Ch Baro highlighted how the Swadeshi movement led to encouraging the use of locally produced handloom textiles.

He presented a brief on the different components of the National Handloom Development Programme, like cluster development programme, skill upgradation training, social security schemes, marketing support to weavers via expos, branding of handloom products, scholarship, awards for handloom weavers, etc, and enumerated various schemes for handloom weavers in the age group of 18-59 years.

DigiBunai Arunachal Pradesh assistant manager Sony Malhotra highlighted “the importance, benefits and functions of the free digi app Digi Bunai CATD for weaving” and informed that “it is an open source software to optimise the process of design creation, generation of graph and punching the jacquard cards while weaving, etc.”

He also explained the “textile design manual method, and the process flow of design.”

Itanagar Handicrafts Service Centre HPO Mibin Dirchi provided a detailed explanation on the types of handicraft items, and highlighted the schemes to support and promote artisans. She also explained marketing support and service scheme and skill development in the handicrafts sector.

Earlier, the mayor visited the emporium and the stalls set up by local artisans, and lauded the various handloom and handicraft items showcased.

Certificates of CATD, besides weavers yarn passbooks, weavers artisan cards, and HSS were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Among others, ADP AC Perme, DHO Nangbia Bath, DigiBunai FET Kousikk Jana, OWA chairperson Ratan Anya, and artisans Amma Bagbi and Tanyang Yami attended the programme.

The day was celebrated also in Namsai, where, besides Namsai ADC S Mining, Namsai ZPM Chow Jenia Namchoom, and more than 100 distinguished weavers from active clusters of Namsai and Lohit districts took part.

The ADC in his speech said that “handloom products are not a mere piece of cloth; rather a bearer of our diversities of culture and tradition,” and urged the weavers to keep practicing the art of weaving and pass on the knowledge to the future generation.

ZPM Namchoom and ADTH Meglek Pertin also spoke.

This was followed by a session during which officials of Guwahati (Assam)-based WSC, and from the NHDC, provided information to the weavers regarding the major initiatives being undertaken by the Centre, such as the Mudra loan, skill upgrading, social security schemes, marketing support by means of conducting expos, cluster development programmes, branding of handloom products, education for wards of handloom weavers, etc.

Later ‘samarth’ training certificates, yarn passbooks and HSS items were distributed to the weavers.

To encourage the weavers, two state awardees – Shriyong Singpho and Kenrik Bagra – were felicitated during the programme. The duo shared their success stories.

The day was celebrated also in West Kameng HQ Bomdila. (With inputs from DIPROs)