Self-defence trg for women

PASIGHAT, 8 Aug: Thirty-eight women of various age groups are participating in a five-day self-defence training programme for women, launched by the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on its campus here in East Siang district on 7 August.

“The programme is aimed to empower women with the skills and confidence to effectively respond to potentially threatening situations,” the RRU informed in a release.

The first session of the training programme featured a speech on ‘laws related to women’s right’ by Dr Moirangmayum Sanjeev Singh, who educated the participants about their rights and legal options in case of harassment or assault.

In the second session, RRU Physical Education Assistant Professor Madin Hina spoke on ‘introduction to self-defence’, and provided basic knowledge of self-defence and ways to defend during various situations.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by, among others, the police’s Women’s Cell OC Inspector Ojum Riba and Sub-inspector Oying Tari, the RRU said.