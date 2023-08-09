Strategies to tackle drugs menace discussed

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: Strategies to tackle the drugs menace in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) were discussed during a district-level NCORD committee meeting, chaired by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh on Tuesday in the conference hall of the DC office here.

Stressing on the role of every stakeholder, the SP sought “proactive cooperation from all in making the district free from drugs.”

He urged all to “work in coordination with one another, especially the CDPOs and the child welfare committees, when drug cases related to children are reported.”

The SP also asked the drugs inspector to “ensure that drugs are sold only on the prescription of a medical practitioner,” and to “conduct checking drives regularly.”

He asked ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme to conduct regular checking under various sections of the COTPA.

Emphasising the need to create mass awareness regarding the drugs menace, ADC (HQ) Shweta Nagarkoti asked the departments concerned to “start massive awareness camps in schools, colleges and other public places.”

She also directed the representative of the DDSE to conduct awareness for the students in schools, “which should include their parents too.” She further directed the DDSE to “ensure regular checking of COTPA, which prohibits selling of cigarettes and other tobacco products in shops within 100 yards of educational institutions.”

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo spoke on the preventive aspect of drug abuse and urged all to “help the police in identifying and putting a stop to the menace of supply of drugs.”

Itanagar EAC Khoda Lasa stressed on “the need to have better coordination among judicial magistrates, executive magistrates, and the police.”

The CDPOs of Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli stressed on the need to establish rehabilitation centres in the ICR.

Oju Welfare Association (OWA) chairperson Ratan Anya also advocated establishing more rehabilitation centres, and said that the OWA “is willing to provide vocational training to recovering drug addicts post rehab to bring their life back to normalcy.”

NCB SNO Oli Koyu called for “proper coordination among the health, police, social justice and narcotics departments for sharing information regarding drug addicts to facilitate their rehabilitation and to prevent severe resultant health issues like HIV, etc.”

Among others, Chimpu SDPO Angad Mehta and Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh attended the meeting. (DIPRO)