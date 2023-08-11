MMMD: Plantation drives organised, oath administered

NAMSAI/CHANGLANG, 10 Aug: Seventy-five saplings of indigenous trees were planted during a plantation drive organised on the banks of Jona Kachari amrit sarovar here on Thursday as part of the nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) campaign.

The drive, led by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, saw the participation of government officers, GBs, panchayat members, and villagers.

A similar drive was organised by the Namsai DUDA at the higher secondary school here.

The CDPOs of Namsai, Lekang and Chongkham blocks also organised plantation drives at saksham anganwadi centres and office compounds.

In Changlang district, DC Sunny K Singh administered the ‘panch pran’ pledge to the officers and officials during the launch of the MMMD campaign in the district on Wednesday.

The officers also took an oath to honour the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the motherland.

In Tirap district, the MMMD campaign was launched in Lapnan village on Thursday.

DC Hento Karga unveiled a plaque dedicated to martyr Havaldar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (posthumous), and martyr Sepoy Hugu Chimyang of 4 the Assam Regiment.

On the same day, a motivational programme on MMMD was organised by the NSS unit of Deomali-based WRG College in Lapnan village to pay tribute to martyr Hugu Chimyang, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country during ‘Operation Meghdoot’ in Siachin Glacier, Jammu & Kashmir, in 2000.

The DC urged the youths to abstain from drug abuse and become responsible citizens.

Major Rahul Chowdhury and WRG College Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng also spoke.

In Leparada district, the MMMD campaign was launched at the multipurpose cultural hall in Basar, and in all administrative outposts.

Leparada SP Thuptan Jambey administered the ‘panch pran’ pledge to DC Mamata Riba, administrative officers, officials and staffs of various departments, school students, PRI leaders, village pradhans, and members of the public.

The DC highlighted the objective of the MMMD campaign, and paid tributes to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Tirbin EAC Jumkar Karbi launched the MMMD campaign in Tirbin circle, while in Dari circle, the campaign was launched by CO P Mary Bui. (DIPROs)