KHONSA, 10 Aug: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap police in a joint operation apprehended an ULFA (I) operative from Noglo village on 9 August.

The operative, identified as self-styled private Aparajit Nath alias Pankaj Asom, a resident of Basbari (Assam), had crossed over the Indo-Myanmar border to try and make his way to Assam to carry out subversive activities.

He had been recruited last year into the proscribed faction. (DIPRO)