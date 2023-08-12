Mock exercise on earthquake scenario

SEPPA, 11 Aug: An emergency mock exercise in the event of an earthquake and a school safety awareness programme were organised at the GHSS and the Holy Family School here in East Kameng district on Friday by the District Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the fire service and the 12 NDRF.

More than 1,200 students and around 200 members of the public attended the programme, which was held in the presence of DC Sachin Rana, SP Kamdam Sikom, DRDA PD Ashok Tajo, and other officials.

After-damage control and rescue operation during earthquake, fire accident and flood were demonstrated.

The DC urged the students to “spread the lessons you have learnt during the programme to at least five persons among your friends and families, so that awareness can be widely spread.”

The SP said that, “since our state is very much prone to landslides and natural disasters, such training should be taken seriously by everyone as it will come handy in time of need.” (DIPRO)