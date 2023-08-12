AR issues guidelines ahead of I-Day

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 11 Aug: Since there is a requirement for heightened security in the general areas of Miao and Kharsang in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebration, the 11 Assam Rifles (AR) based here has issued guidelines for the public to ensure successful celebration of the day.

The AR has restricted any unaccounted for movement towards forest areas and fishing at night.

The guidelines also restrict crossing rivers and movement at night hours without the knowledge of the security forces.

The villagers have been urged to not keep any guests other than bloodline relations in their houses, and to inform the GBs about it.

The denizens have been appealed to extend cooperation during checking, and to carry their Aadhaar cards at all times.

The youths have been urged to avoid loitering around in groups at night.

All the surrendered operatives of insurgent groups staying in Miao and Kharsang areas have been asked to report to the AR battalion office here on 13 August. The GBs have been asked to direct these individuals to report on time.