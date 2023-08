DEOMALI, 13 Aug: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated two projects here in Tirap district on Sunday, in the presence of ADC Vishakha Yadav.

The projects that were inaugurated are a double-storey quarters for the MO of the Notun Kheti PHC, funded under SIDF 2021-’22 with an estimated amount of Rs 140 lakhs, and executed by the WRD Deomali, and the 2.40-metre LSB bridge over the Baari river, constructed by the Deomali RWD under PMGSY-I with an allotted fund of Rs 252.75 lakhs. (DIPRO)