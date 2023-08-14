Yazali students on ‘Ziro Darshan’

ZIRO, 13 Aug: As part of the ‘Ziro Darshan’ initiative, 25 science stream students from the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Yazali, escorted by GHSS Principal Taba Chana and three senior teachers, visited Ziro valley on Saturday.

‘Ziro Darshan’ is an initiative of Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime to acclimatise and familiarise the neighbouring Nyishi and other stakeholders from Ziro-II area with the various developments taking place in the district headquarters.

At Subansiri Sadan, Nime advised the visiting students to “be diligent in your studies and groom your personalities to be obedient and useful citizens of society.” He also presented a few books to the principal and the teachers.

The team was taken also to the district secretariat, the famed Siikhe and Seeh Lakes, the district museum, and Apatani villages. (DIPRO)