Progs organised under MMMD

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: A two-day blood donation camp was organised by the Arunachal LIFE Saving Foundation, in collaboration with the state government, at the DK Convention Hall here as part of the Meri Mati, Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign from 9-10 August.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM’s adviser Tai Tagak, who along with Health & Family Welfare Joint Director Dr R Riba launched the camp, expressed appreciation for those who donated blood.

Stating that the MMMD campaign is being run to honour the bravehearts, Tagak said, “This Independence Day, let’s come together, plant the seeds of transformation and honour our brave martyrs.”

In Upper Siang, the district police felicitated martyrs Kengki Megu, Koyi Lego and Jongkeng Pertin, of Damro village, who sacrificed their lives during the 1894 Anglo-Abor war. The certificates of felicitation were received by the great grandsons of the martyrs.

Earlier, on 11 August, the SP had felicitated Apik Tate, the widow of Epok Tate, former SI from Geku village, who laid down his life in the line of duty.

The police also organised a rally and a tree plantation drive.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, retired defence persons Warda Miri (havildar, (1987- 2002), William Jamoh (SSB, 1992- 2016), and Ram Perying (ASI, 1980-2022) were felicitated.

In West Kameng district, a ‘mitti yatra’ was organised, during which soil was collected from headquarters Bomdila and various subdivisions of the district.

Administrative officers, HoDs, panchayat leaders, officials, shopkeepers, and others participated in the programme. (With inputs from DIPROs)