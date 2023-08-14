MLA distributes farm machineries

AALO, 13 Aug: Local MLA Kento Jini handed over farm machineries to farmers under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Sunday.

Two Mahindra tractors and 15 power tillers were distributed to the beneficiary farmers of the district.

The MLA advised the beneficiaries to “properly utilise the machineries for agriculture and horticulture activities.” He also encouraged the farmers to cultivate millets on a large scale, and reminded the ZPMs and panchayat leaders of their roles and responsibilities.

DHO Kirmar Lona appealed to the beneficiaries to “reform your loan on time and utilise the farm machineries for easy cultivation.”

The distribution programme was conducted by the horticulture department, under Lona’s guidance.

Among others, the ZPMs of Aalo East, Aalo West and Kamba, DAO Margi Ete, HoDs, and beneficiaries attended the programme.

Later, joining a meeting of the Priest Welfare Association of West Siang district, the MLA urged the indigenous priests to “fix the uniform priest charge/rate in the district to be united and serve the society to encourage the practices of age-old traditions.” (DIPRO)