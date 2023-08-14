Run, tiranga rally held ahead of I-Day

PAKKE-KESSANG, 13 Aug: A determined gathering of youths and fitness enthusiasts, in spite of intermittent drizzle, participated in a 5-km run here on Sunday in the run-up to the Independence Day.

The marathon, which was flagged off by DC Tayek Pado and SP Tasi Darang, commenced from Lemmi Gate in Longpung, and culminated at the general ground here.

The event was organised by the sports department, in collaboration with the district administration.

The winners of the marathon will be honoured during the I-Day programme on 15 August.

In East Kameng district, a 300-feet-long ‘tiranga rally’ was held in headquarters Seppa as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The march, organised by the district administration, saw the participation of panchayat leaders, HoDs, CRPF jawans, members of CBOs, youths, and others.

Earlier, addressing the participants, ADC Mindo Loyi said that, “through such action we remember and honour the freedom fighters and martyrs of our country,” and advised them to “maintain the flag code in disposing of or storing the flag after the ceremony.”

DRDA PD Ashok Tajo said that “everyone must observe the three-day HGT drive and unfurl the national flag at their houses.” He informed that 11,000 flags have been distributed to the people of the district. (DIPROs)