Mein dedicates assets to students and sportspersons of Miao

TKSC, SDS & MSRH meet DCM, place charter of demands

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid an official visit to Miao in Changlang district on 14 August, during which the DCM dedicated three significant assets to the students and sportspersons of Miao administrative subdivision.

The assets included a 100-bed double-storey girls’ hostel near the post office, a multipurpose outdoor synthetic turf with cricket net, and a skating rink-cum-BMX Park in the boys’ hostel campus of government higher secondary school here.

Later, the local leaders of Tai Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC), the Singpho Development Society (SDS), the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) and Miao Mother’s Association met the DCM and submitted two memorandums. The demands placed jointly by TKSC & SDS included allocation of funds for construction of Manau Shadung and development of infrastructure within the campus of festival ground (Manau Wang) at Miao Singpho village.

The DCM reminded that the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the ethno-cultural festival of the Singphos held annually during mid – February started its journey from the soil of Miao in 1985 but owing to financial constraints the construction of a permanent Manau Shadung (festival pillar) and development of other infrastructure at Miao could not take off. There are five permanent Manau Shadung at Bordumsa, Innao, Namsai and Namgo in Arunachal Pradesh and one at Inthem in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

TKSC president Phupyong Singpho and SDS president Jowkhong Singpho accompanied by other leaders also strongly demanded re-inclusion of Miao Singpho village under the purview of Panchayat Raj. The memorandum argued that the centuries old village was carved out arbitrarily and declared as a constituent of Miao urban town without taking the villagers into confidence.

The memorandum further stated that the indigenous inhabitants of Miao Singpho village have the constitutional right to participate in the affairs of local self government. The leaders expressed confidence that the DCM will understand the agony of the villagers and re-include Miao Singpho village under the purview of Panchayat Raj so that the villagers get the opportunity yet again to exercise their franchise from the next panchayat election.

After thorough reading and patient hearing, the DCM directed the deputy commissioner to engage the department concerned for preparation of a detailed project report of Manau Shadung & Manau Wang and early submission for consideration.

Regarding re-inclusion of Miao Singpho village under the purview of Panchayat Raj, the DCM assured to take up the matter urgently.

In yet another memorandum, Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH), the youth wing of United Miao Mission (UMM) also placed their demand to allocate funds for construction of a Youth Club at Miao, while informing the DCM that the youths of Miao and adjoining vicinity are facing tremendous problems due to absence of a youth club here.

“We intend to use the youth club as a place of gathering for meetings, for conduct of literary activities, for indoor games and sports. Within its plinth, we also wish to develop an emporium, attached with a counseling center,” the MSRH said.

The DCM responded positively to the demand and immediately forwarded the letter to the deputy commissioner for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR).

Replying to this correspondent’s query immediately after the letter was forwarded to him, deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh announced preparation of the DPR at the earliest by the water resource department and its submission for necessary follow up action.

Mein was accompanied by urban development & housing, food & civil supplies minister Kamlung Mossang and Bordumsa MLA Shomlung Mossang.